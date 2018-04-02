 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani musicians to perform in Qatar Ud Festival

    More than 80 musicians from various countries will attend the event© Gulf-Times

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani musicians will take part in the second annual Ud Festival, which will be held on April 5-8 in Qatar, Report informs citing the Gulf-Times.

    The festival will be attended by more than 80 musicians from a number of countries, including six groups and 18 solo performers. So, Kuwait, Spain, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iraq, Japan, Greece, Oman, Morocco, Syria and Tunisia will be represented at the event.

    The festival will be dedicated to the famous Islamic philosopher Abu Nasr al-Farabi ("Second Teacher"), who made a significant contribution to the development of culture, philosophy and music. 

    At the opening ceremony of the festival on April 5, a film about al-Farabi will also be demonstrated.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi