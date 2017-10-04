Azerbaijani musician to give concert with US famous pianist-composer

Paris. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ One of the new stars of world jazz, performing at international festivals in the United States and Europe Shahin Novrasli, will give a concert in Paris.

French bureau of Report News Agency informs, Shahin Novrasli will perform together with the legend of the postbop jazz music genre and repeatedly winner of the US Grammy Award Ahmad Jamal on November 14, in Palais des Congres de Paris, one of the most spectacular concert halls in Paris.

Notably, in May, legendary pianist and US composer Ahmad Jamal, presented Shahin Novrasli for the first time at the Festival Jazz à St-Germain-des-Prés Paris.