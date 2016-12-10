Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism meets well-known Russian ballet dancer

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev has met well-known Russian ballet dancer, Peoples Artist of USSR Vladimir Vasiliev.

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, A. Garayev stressed the importance of boosting ties between the two countries in the field of choreography.

They exchanged views on current state and prospects in the field of choreography, as well as joint implementation of the projects in the relevant sphere.

They also discussed arranging the master classes with the participation of art masters from both countries.