Azerbaijan to host "Week of the Turkish cinema"

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will host an event entitled the "Week of the Turkish cinema".

Report was told by the Counselor on Culture and Tourism of the Embassy of Turkey in Azerbaijan, Murat Karachanta.

According to him, the event is scheduled for December 7-11, about 10 films will be shown with the participation of famous Turkish actors.

In addition, M.Karachanta said that also the preparations began for the participation of Turkish companies in the tourism exhibition in Baku in April of next year.