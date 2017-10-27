Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble performed in Moscow

© Report

Moscow. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A concert of the State Dance Ensemble of Azerbaijan was held in Moscow, Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs.

The two-hour program "My Azerbaijan" was presented in the Moscow Tchaikovsky Concert Hall of the Moscow State Philharmonic.Famous Azerbaijani dances such as "Gaytagy" were presented at the concert, and in the end one-act national ballet based on the work "Koroglu" was shown.

The event was attended by representatives of the creative intelligentsia of Moscow, the Azerbaijani diaspora and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

Notably, the ensemble is planning a big world tour with the program "My Azerbaijan", in particular, the Turkish city of Istanbul will be the next visiting city in December.