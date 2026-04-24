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    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos

    Cultural policy
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 10:17
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos

    In Azerbaijan, multiculturalism is not just an abstract concept but a living reality deeply rooted in society, supported at the state level, and continuously promoted, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Belgium and Head of Mission to the European Union, Vagif Sadigov, said, Report informs.

    He made the remark at the opening of the photo exhibition Colors of Azerbaijan: Country of Multiculturalism, held in Belgium.

    "Our geography has shaped our history, but our people have shaped our identity - built on coexistence, multiculturalism, mutual respect, and globalism," Sadigov said.

    The ambassador noted that representatives of different religions and ethnic groups live together in peace and harmony in Azerbaijan, with mosques, churches, and synagogues operating side by side.

    The exhibition, held at Brussels' Cercle Royal Gaulois Artistique & Littéraire, featured works by photographer Etibar Jafarov, who spoke about the creative process behind his pieces. Professor Philippe Humble of the Free University of Brussels and political analyst Michel Ivor also shared impressions from their visits to Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos
    Azerbaijan's multicultural values highlighted in Belgium – Photos

    photo exhibition multiculturalism Vagif Sadigov Azerbaijan Belgium
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    Azərbaycanın multikulturalizm dəyəri Belçikada - FOTOREPORTAJ
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    Азербайджан – страна мультикультурализма - ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ с выставки

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