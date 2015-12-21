 Top
    Azerbaijan presents museum exhibits to International Turkic Academy

    President of the Academy of Darkhan Kydyrali expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of Azerbaijan for valuable gifts

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan gave museum exhibits to the International Turkic Academy.

    Report informs, the exhibits were handed by temporary charge d'affaires of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, Shahin Ahmadov.

    resident of the Academy of Darkhan Kydyrali expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of Azerbaijan for valuable gifts.

    Event, along with Sh.Ahmadov attended by the head of the Union of cultural centers of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan Vidadi Salahov, the chairman of Turkish ethno-cultural center "Akhyska" Asgar Piriyev and Kazakh intellectuals. 

