    Azebaijan’s Gabala city wins OIC tourist city award in 2020

    In 2019, Dacca becomes the this nomination

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Gabala city has won the award of the tourist city of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2020, while Dacca in 2019.

    Report informs referring to the OIC press service, a relevant decision was made today at the 10th conference of the Ministers of Tourism of OIC member countries in Dacca, Bangladesh.

    Among the cities-applicants are the capital of Bangladesh, Dacca, Azerbaijan's city of Gabala, Benin’s Paraku and Agadez city in Niger.

