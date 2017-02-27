Ambassador of Mexico visits Baku Marionette Theater

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, visited the Baku Marionette Theater, where he met with Director Tarlan Gorchu.

Report was informed in the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan, Director of the theater showed the new facilities of the Theater opened two months ago and spoke about the history of the building that the Theater occupies. Ambassador Labardini mentioned the important role of cultural ties in relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan. In this context, have been highlighted the development of puppet theater art in Mexico and the probable cooperation between the representatives of the area of both countries.

The parties considered possible the establishment of such links, the celebration of joint projects and the representation of the Mexican puppet theater art in the Baku Marionette Theater. It has been emphasized that cultural exchange opens the way for reciprocal knowledge and rapprochement.