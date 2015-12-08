Abulfas Garayev fires two heads of department

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Imishli region, Suleyman Bashirov dismissed.

Report informs, the decision was taken at a board meeting held in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism with the participation of structural divisions.

S.Bashirov was fired because of the irresponsible attitude to work, improper organization of activity and non-enforcement of decisions of the Ministry.

Also head of department of Culture and Tourism of Zardab region, Eldaniz Abdullayev, who turned 65 years old, has retired.