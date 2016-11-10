Minister Abulfas Garayev met with IRCICA Director General

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 10, Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev has met with Director General of the OIC Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), Halit Eren.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in the meeting, A.Garayev thanked to the guest for organizing and participating in the international scientific conference entitled "Karabakh: history and heritage" and emphasized importance of the event for international recognition of Karabakh's legacy.

IRCICA Director General Halit Eren proposed to hold an event in the IRCICA headquarters in Istanbul next year to promote the heritage of Karabakh and conduct scientific discussions.

The minister invited the guest to the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games and stated that special cultural program will be organized in Baku during the games.