World Bank considers Azerbaijan among countries with best business climate

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The World Bank (WB) released rating of countries in terms of business climate; registration of enterprises, loaning advantages and etc. are among main assessment criteria.

Report informs referring to the Business Insider.

Business Insider website published list of 17 countries with best climate for starting and developing business; 130 thousand companies from 139 countries were interviewed.

“You will probably not have problem with connection to public networks, if you decide to launch a business in Azerbaijan”, information says.

Belgium, United Kingdom, Sweden, Estonia, Kosovo, Jamaica, South Korea, Ireland, Armenia, Georgia, Australia, Singapore, Macedonia, Hong-Kong (China), Canada and New Zeeland are other countries included in the list.