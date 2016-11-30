“TransTech Capital LLP" General Partner visited BBF - PHOTO

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory (BBF) has hosted "TransTech Capital LLP" General Partner Mahmut Sinoplu.

Report informs, M. Sinoplu has met with the Member of BBF Managing Board Anar Askerov and BBF Project Manager Rashad Mammadov.

During the meeting, "TransTech Capital LLP" General Partner was informed about the conditions created in Baku Business Factory. M. Sinoplu has reviewed the projects implemented in BBF. The meeting also discussed exchange of experience between the two companies, as well mutual cooperation.

Notably, Baku Business Factory (BBF) was established at the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade in May, 2015. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas, which will have a positive impact on the country's economic and social development, at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.