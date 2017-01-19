 Top
    Trains will pass customs checkpoints in Azerbaijan non-stop

    Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Aydin Aliyev said

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Special equipment installed on Yalama railway station so that trains could travel through the station non-stop.

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Aydin Aliyev said at a press conference.

    According to him, similar equipment will be installed in other stations: "There were some outstanding issues. As is known, the train must follow through this unit at a certain speed. Negotiations on the installation finished, and soon it will be launched."

