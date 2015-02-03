Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel increased by 40%

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel in 2014 increased by 40.1% amounting to 1,791 billion dollars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, last year goods imported from Azerbaijan to Israel increased by 40.2% amounting to 1,767 bln dollars compared to annual report.This is 8.09% of the country's total exports.

During the reporting period there was an increase in the volume of import operations carried out in Israel.Goods imported from Israel increased by 36.2% compared to 2013 reaching 23.959 mln dollars.Thus, imports from Israel made up 0.26% of the country's total imports.

As a result, positive balance of trade turnover between the two countries increased by 40.2% and totaled 1,743 bln dollars.