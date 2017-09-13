Three companies close representative offices in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Representative offices of three companies have been closed in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Vergiler (Taxes) newspaper writes.

BURINTEKH, Scientific and production enterprise LLC (Russia) has announced cancellation of representative office in Azerbaijan. Creditors can express their demand within two months in Baku, Narimanov district, Teymur Aliyev Street, 25A.

Legal entity of the United Arab Emirates, the Globalink Logistics Group Ltd has also annulled the Azerbaijani representation. Creditors can express their demand within two months in Baku, Nasimi district, 34 S.Vurgun Street ("AF Mall Business Center").

Moreover, the representative office of the Colgate-Palmolive Temizlik Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim announced that it would be abolished on September 15. Creditors can express their demand within two months in Baku, Yasamal district, Jafar Jabbarli str., 44.