State Customs Committee: 475 vehicles crossed Russian border over last 3 days

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The problem has been completely solved regarding traffic density at Samur customs checkpoint of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Khachmaz Customs Office on the border with the Russian Federation.

Report informs citing the SCC.

The report declares, after the SCC official appeal to the Federal Customs Service of Russia and intensive talks, 475 vehicle crossed the Russian border over last 3 days.

Notably, traffic density occurred at Samur customs checkpoint of Khachmaz Customs Office in regard with low potential of the Russian checkpoint in the area to receive vehicles. In order to solve the problem promptly, the SCC leadership made an official appeal to the Federal Customs Service of Russia on November 11 as well as customs and border services officials of the two countries met on the border.

On November 12, SCC Chairman Aydin Aliyev visited 'Samur' customs checkpoint and got familiar with the situation on the spot .

A.Aliyev had a telephone conversation with Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Ruslan Davydov. The sides discussed current situation on the Azerbaijani-Russian border.