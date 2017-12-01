"Siyəzən Broyler" OJSC reshuffles

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Shareholders of "Siyəzən Broyler" OJSC will hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 4, at 10:30 local time.

Report informs, meeting will be held in the administrative building of the company in Siyazan city, Azerbaijan.

The agenda of the meeting includes establishment of a new legal entity as a result of reorganization and separation of "Siyəzən Broyler" OJSC, creation of a related commission and issuance of the corresponding powers, as well as other issues.

Notably, "Siyəzən Broyler" OJSC was established in 2005. Its authorized capital is 16,737,252 AZN.