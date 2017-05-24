CIS countries soar imports to Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries in January-April amounted to $ 850 261 01 thousand in 2017. This is $ 162 766,34 thousand or 23.68% more compared with the same period in 2016.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to report, during this period, exports to these countries increased by 41.38% or $ 230 688,75 thousand, while imports increased by 18.17% and reached $ 619 572,26 thousand.

Thus, negative balance of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries increased by $ 27 735,265 thousand or 7.68% and reached $ 388 883,51 thousand.

Notably, the 6.72% of exports and 28.62% of imports of country accounted for transactions with the CIS countries.

The share of CIS countries in the same period last year amounted to 6.70% and 20.22%, respectively.