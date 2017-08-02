Samsung's profit higher than Apple’s for the first time

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Quarterly profit of Samsung for the first time been found higher than that of Apple.

Report informs citing the Russian media, it is reported that in the third quarter of this year net profit Apple made up of $ 8.72 billion. Thus, the profit figure of the company was 1.18 billion dollars less than the similar indicator Samsung.

In a report released few days ago by Korean company it is said that its revenue increased by 20% up to $ 54.2 bln in the second quarter. Apple's revenue during the same period amounted to $ 45.4 bln. The increase in Samsung's revenue is mainly due to the sale of the latest S8 mobile phones.

Notably, Apple that will put on sale İPhone 8 in September has ordered 70 mLn OLED panels to Samsung. As a result, the company's display-maker earned more than twelve times a year, generating 1,7 trln wons ($ 1.47 bln).