Russian trade representative in Azerbaijan: Economies of our countries already adapted after crisis

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Azerbaijan are traditional partners that have trade relations in such traditional areas as agriculture and food.

Report informs, Russia's trade representative in Azerbaijan Eldar Tlyabichev has said during a speech at the event of the business mission of Gazprombank in Baku.

"At the moment, there is an active process of searching for new areas of cooperation between our countries," said E. Tlyabichev.

According to him, last year the trade turnover between the countries amounted to 2 bln USD, which is less than the peak indicators of 2014.

"The economies of our countries have already adapted after the crisis, there is a revival, including in the investment environment. For 25 we have signed about 30 trade and economic agreements", the Russian trade representative said, adding that Russia is interested in an active economic dialogue with Azerbaijan.

"This year is a jubilee in our diplomatic relations and we have reached this stage with a solid foundation for building mutually beneficial and constructive relations", Tlyabichev noted.