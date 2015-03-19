'Report' journalists review some supermarkets in Baku - RESEARCH

Baku.19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Prices of food increased in Azerbaijan after the devaluation of manat.

The media has repeatedly published articles that some entrepreneurs and businessmen raise the prices of goods, justifying this with up of US dollar. Report staff carried out a review in some Baku supermarkets. Surveys and observations were prohibited in some supermarkets. Here, attention is drawn to the difference in the cost of goods. In some cases, the products on the shelves hadn't been provided with price tags.

Report with the permission of Neptun supermarket chains was able to shoot in the data store. Although it was noted that there was no growth in prices, there was a definite difference between the value of the goods at the price tag and the value that sounded by sellers.

So, to the question of our employee about the value of eggs, the seller called the price of 0,11 manats, but the price on the price tag was 0,08 manats.Noticing that the seller can't explain the situation, the administrator immediately intervened: Seller is mistaken, eggs sold for 0,08 manats.