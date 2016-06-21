Azerbaijan studies public offers on economic reforms

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Service of the Presidential Assistant on Economic Reforms and Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms conducting an online survey.

Report informs, purpose of survey is to study public opinion about economic reforms in Azerbaijan and new reform proposals.

In the first survey, participants are invited to respond within 10 days to the question: "What changes do you propose to make to the tax legislation and administration in the Republic of Azerbaijan?".

The survey is open to all legal persons, regardless of their form of ownership and organizational-legal form, individual entrepreneurs and citizens.

To participate in survey go to the following link: http: //iqtisadiislahat.org/online-application.