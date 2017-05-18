Prices of products imported to Azerbaijan soar

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Average cost of imported products up by 1.9%, prices of products imported from CIS countries up by 1.1%, from other countries by 2.2% in monthly comparison.

Report informs referring to price indices of imported products.

According to price indices of imported products, in comparison with previous month average cost of products exported in March 2017 fell by 4.2%, prices of products exported to CIS countries reduced by 0.2%, to other countries by 4.6%.

Notably, in this period Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with 149 countries, including export to 84 countries, import from 143 countries. Comparing to January-March 2017, foreign trade turnover up by 10.6% with actual prices, but fell in real terms by 16.4%, including export – 9.2%, import – 27.3%.