PostEurop to review approaches to EU-funded projects

The Association of European Public Postal Operators (PostEurop) will shift to assessing performance based on specific results and review the format of projects funded by the European Union, PostEurop Chair Elena Fernandez-Rodriguez said during the PostEurop 2026 General Assembly and Business Forum being held in Baku, according to Report.

"PostEurop plans to approve an updated governance model, refocus on measurable results in its performance assessment system and rethink approaches to projects implemented with financial support from the European Union," she said.

According to Fernandez-Rodriguez, the organization's immediate priorities include consolidating the governance system that has been established and more closely aligning its organizational structure with its strategic objectives.

She said the association is preparing to reform its key performance indicator (KPI) system.

"We previously used KPIs based on assessing the level of activity, but now we intend to focus on indicators that reflect the results achieved. I am convinced that this stage will prove productive for us," the association's chair emphasized.

The PostEurop chair also pointed to the need to update the format of the organization's participation in EU grant and investment programs.

"We intend to rethink the future role of European Union-funded projects. We have been participating in such initiatives for 20 years and have come to understand that today we need a more detailed understanding of how this system operates and of the competitive environment in EU-funded projects in order to work more effectively and deliver real value to our members," Fernandez-Rodriguez emphasized.