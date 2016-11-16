Positive balance of Azerbaijani foreign turnover declined 10-fold

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations of 14 153 697 820 USD with 174 countries.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, foreign trade turnover decreased by 23.22% compared to the same period last year.

During this period, volume of import operations decreased by 6.64% in annual comparison and made 6 957 998 810 USD, export operations decreased by 34.48% and amounted to 7 195 699 010 USD. So, positive balance of the foreign trade turnover reduced by 9.8-fold compared to the same period last year and down to 237 700 200 USD.

In this period, the country imported 7 109 variety of gods, while exported only 2 717.