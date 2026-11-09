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    Opportunities for mutual investment between Azerbaijan, Ghana to be discussed in Baku

    Business
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 16:33
    Opportunities for mutual investment between Azerbaijan, Ghana to be discussed in Baku

    The Azerbaijan-Ghana business forum, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, will be held in Baku on November 12, Report informs referring to the Africa Azerbaijan Cooperation (AFAZ).

    The key topics of the event will be opportunities for increasing mutual investments and strengthening trade ties between Azerbaijan and Ghana.

    The forum's program includes official negotiations with a delegation from Ghana that will arrive in the Azerbaijani capital, as well as a presentation of the investment opportunities of both states.

    According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the volume of mutual trade between the two countries increased by 7.23 times in 2025, amounting to $490.69 million.

    Mutual investments
    Bakıda Azərbaycan və Qana arasında qarşılıqlı investisiya imkanları müzakirə olunacaq
    В Баку обсудят возможности взаимных инвестиций Азербайджана и Ганы
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