MR BEE brand manager: In Germany has a big interest to our products

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the ongoing initiatives to promote “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has organized an export mission in Berlin, Germany. Companies engaged in production of fruits and vegetables, natural mineral water, fruit juices, wine, honey and tea have been in the mission.

Report was informed by Javid Karimov, Brand Manager of pure honey seller - MR BEE that supported by Baku Business Factory (BBF), included in Azerbaijani delegation, export mission is on a visit in Berlin trip organized by Azerbaijan Export & Investment Promotion Fund (AzPromo) and Germany-Azerbaijan Development Fund: “19 companies from various fields included in the mission. They are companies that mainly engaged in agricultural field: fruit growing, vegetable-growing, beekeeping, etc. At the same time, companies engaged in non-food industry - furniture production, cord production, carpet-making have also attended the event. Our main purpose of visiting Germany is to meeti with companies and specialists of appropriate industries, to take advantage of their experience, to seek access to Europe and its biggest market, Germany, to study certification, packaging, selling, distribution systems”. He noted that within the mission, they will meet with local distributors, potential clients and discuss issues related exports organizing.

“At the same time, participants of export mission have gained an opportunity to attend exhibition “International Green Week 2017”. Our national pavillion in the exhibition displays more than 200 nominations of Azerbaijani agricultural and food products with support of Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany and AzPromo. We also exhibit MR BEE product at the event. There is a big interest to our product”, J. Karimov said.

Notably, attendants of “International Green Week 2017”, which will continue till January 21, will be informed on business and investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, as well as competitive agricultural products made in Azerbaijan.