Minister of Economy is on a visit in Georgia

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the Minister of Economic Development of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev is on official visit to Georgia on October 27-28 to discuss prospects for economic cooperation expansion between Azerbaijan and Georgia.
Report was informed in press service of the Ministry of Economy, during the visit there will be a series of meetings with Georgian officials and exchange of views on bilateral ties between the two countries.
Ülviyyə ŞamilqızıNews Author
