Azerbaijan is implementing major projects without resorting to borrowing, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, Report informs.

The minster highlighted that fragmentation trends are intensifying in global trade, supply chains are being reshaped, and the configuration of energy and transport routes is changing.

"According to the International Monetary Fund's October assessment, global growth will remain at 3.2% in the medium term, and a return to the pre-pandemic growth rate of 3.7% is not expected. Under these circumstances, the development of every country directly depends on the creation of new sources of growth," Jabbarov said.

He further stated that the economic achievements recorded in previous years have been directed toward addressing the country's historic priorities: "Our defense capabilities have been strengthened, large-scale reconstruction and rebuilding have been carried out in the liberated territories, extensive social packages have been implemented, and public welfare has improved. The most important point is that these tasks are being carried out using the country's own resources without resorting to borrowing. Despite substantial expenditures this year, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached approximately $89 billion as of November 1, 2026, doubling compared to the end of 2018."