Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijani firms diversifying revenue base

Azerbaijani companies are entering international markets and diversifying their sources of revenue, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated during today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, Report informs.

According to Jabbarov, new foundations are being created for the sustained growth of the country's gross national income: "Azerbaijani companies are currently acquiring assets abroad, and these assets are becoming additional sources of income. This means diversifying the sources of the country's revenue base."

The minister noted that a significant qualitative transformation has taken place in the operations of state-owned enterprises.

"Today, the efficient performance of a number of state-owned companies, including dividend payments to the state budget, is the result of the reforms carried out. Since 2020, a policy of restructuring and strengthening state-owned enterprises has been implemented. As a result of the transition to a holding management model, the introduction of corporate governance standards, and other institutional measures, state-owned companies are becoming a source of revenue for the budget," he added.