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    MFA official: Azerbaijan–Belgium trade rises 43% in January–September

    Business
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 20:47
    MFA official: Azerbaijan–Belgium trade rises 43% in January–September

    Trade between Azerbaijan and Belgium rose 43% year on year in January–September 2026, underscoring the potential for closer economic ties, said Mammad Talibov, head of the Europe Department at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    Report informs that Talibov made the remarks at an event marking Belgium's King's Day.

    Talibov said relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium were based on mutual respect and trust. "The strategic position of each country in its respective region, along with their commitment to international cooperation, provides a strong basis for deepening bilateral ties," he said.

    He highlighted the role of high-level contacts in developing relations. "Belgium's expertise in industry, advanced technology and infrastructure, combined with Azerbaijan's transport and logistics capabilities and economic development, opens up new opportunities for partnership," he said.

    Talibov welcomed the planned launch of direct flights between Baku and Brussels, saying the service would encourage more contact between the two countries' citizens, boost tourism and business ties, and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

    He also stressed the importance of Belgium's support for Azerbaijan's efforts to address the threat posed by landmines. He said the support was particularly important for protecting civilians, rebuilding the liberated territories and enabling former internally displaced people to return home safely.

    Talibov also emphasized the value of cooperation in education, culture and other humanitarian areas, as well as constructive dialogue within international organizations. "We are confident that making full use of the opportunities for cooperation will help develop Azerbaijan–Belgium relations and strengthen ties between our peoples," he said.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Mammad Talibov
    Məmməd Talıbov: "Azərbaycan-Belçika ticarət dövriyyəsi əlaqələrin potensialını göstərir"
    Мамед Талыбов: Рост товарооборота на 43% доказывает большой потенциал связей Азербайджана и Бельгии
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