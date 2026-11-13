MEXT: 15 Azerbaijani firms complete digital and green transformation

Fifteen Azerbaijani companies have completed their digital and green transformation, Barış Arıkan, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at Türkiye's Digital Factory MEXT, said at an event titled Technological and Green Transformation of Industry in Baku, Report informs.

According to Arıkan, the completion of both the digital and green transformation of 15 companies under the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program, implemented jointly with the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, marked an important starting point for cooperation with Azerbaijani industry.

"The program included 10 small and medium-sized enterprises and five large companies. At MEXT, we used the SIRI and COSIRI methodologies to assess the digital and sustainability maturity levels of companies directly at their facilities. Subsequently, based on the assessment results, we developed individual transformation roadmaps for each company and identified priority investment areas.

In the next stage, we further detailed the transformation projects by incorporating business model and financial profitability analyses and submitted them to the ministry. We also began monitoring the companies' access to financial resources.

The companies expressed considerable satisfaction with the program. Surveys conducted showed a satisfaction score of 9.23 out of 10. Applications for the new phase of the program are currently being processed," he added.