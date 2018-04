Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes has registered representative office of MasterCard Europe SA.

Report informs referring to the ministry.

Bedir Değerli Yasemin is a legal representative of the company in Azerbaijan.

The office's legal address is in Baku, Nasimi district, Hasan Aliyev 4/189, Cliffs Plaza, 6th floor.