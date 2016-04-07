List of dumping goods offered to publish in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy,Enterprise and Industry discussed in the second reading the draft law "On anti-dumping, countervailing and protective measures."

Report informs, Chairman of Committee Ziyad Samadzade noted that anti-dumping measures are aimed at maintaining the economic reforms in the country: "The purpose of law is to preserve the internal market. This requires the diversification of the national economy. Lower production volumes in light industry lead cheap imported products to a flood market. After resolving this process, the production will begin to grow."

MP Vahid Ahmadov drew attention to the complex language of the bill: "The language of the bill is not available for understanding. It should be simplified to make available.The law has serious flaws".

"The purpose of law is to preserve the internal market. However, first it is necessary to find out which products in Azerbaijan are dumping. It is necessary to calculate their number and amount. Maybe there is no need for this law "- he added.

In conclusion, it was decided to establish a working group. The bill was recommended for discussion in a plenary session of Parliament to be held on April 15.