One of the main challenges facing Azerbaijan's economy is access to financial resources and financing, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, Report informs.

"Access to long-term financial resources and the cost of financing are important issues. Capital-intensive industrial projects require financing for 10 years or more. To this end, the relevant institutions are working on the development of long-term financing mechanisms, encouraging long-term savings in the national currency, and expanding cashless payments. This year, a legislative framework was established for venture capital and crowdfunding financing mechanisms. At the same time, steps are being taken to create a new regulatory framework for capital and crypto-asset markets," the minister said.

Jabbarov noted that another challenge is increasing the returns generated by sovereign resources: "Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our external public debt, and this is a significant advantage for the country. Increasing the return on these reserves and effectively directing part of them toward the long-term financing of the national economy are also among the important tasks ahead."

According to him, another key challenge is the timely and effective implementation of budget expenditures, including capital expenditures.

"Under conditions of fiscal optimization, it is particularly important that every manat allocated from the budget is spent on time and with maximum efficiency. Strict adherence to project implementation schedules and strengthening execution discipline are among our primary objectives. It is also necessary to create more favorable conditions for private-sector investment. As the state transitions from the role of investor to that of partner, expanding opportunities for private capital becomes essential. Alongside the existing investment incentive mechanism, new targeted tax incentives for sectors and clusters are being maintained. One example is the recently approved package of tax exemptions for innovation, startup, and technology parks, which covers a period of up to 20 years," Jabbarov added.