Italy considers Azerbaijani market as an alternative to Russian

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Italian companies suffering serious losses in the Russian market due to the financial crisis, tend to look for alternative markets in the region.

Report inforns, the Minister of Economic Development of Italy Federica Guidi said today during a working meeting on a visit to Azerbaijan: "We will support the participation of companies in the Azerbaijani market. This is one of the biggest goals of our businesses."

It should be noted that, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the Italian Minister today.

"During the meeting, I spoke about the investment opportunities in various fields, especially agriculture. Italy plans cleansing of contaminated areas, cooperation in the banking sector. Also, the main purpose is to increase turnover", said F.Guidi.

The Minister stressed that, Azerbaijan is the largest supplier of oil to Italy, and the official TAP project works are in the final stage: "It was planned to resolve all the issues up to May. We guarantee the successful completion of this project".