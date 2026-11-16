Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Ilham Aliyev approves electronic procurement rules for legal entities

    Business
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 12:40
    Ilham Aliyev approves electronic procurement rules for legal entities

    President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments adopted by the Milli Majlis on October 23, introducing a special regulatory framework for procurement conducted by certain legal entities in Azerbaijan using other financial resources.

    According to Report, the head of state signed a law amending the Law on Public Procurement.

    The document also provides for procurement contracts to be concluded electronically, except in cases where the supplier is a non-resident.

    The main purpose of the amendments is to exclude from the scope of the law procurement conducted by legal entities referred to in subparagraph 3.2.8-1 using other funds, except for specifically designated sources of financing.

    Ilham Aliyev Law on Public Procurement
    Prezident hüquqi şəxslərin elektron satınalma müqavilələrini təsdiq edib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил порядок заключения электронных закупочных договоров юрлицами
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