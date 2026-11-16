Ilham Aliyev approves electronic procurement rules for legal entities
Business
- 16 November, 2026
- 12:40
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President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments adopted by the Milli Majlis on October 23, introducing a special regulatory framework for procurement conducted by certain legal entities in Azerbaijan using other financial resources.
According to Report, the head of state signed a law amending the Law on Public Procurement.
The document also provides for procurement contracts to be concluded electronically, except in cases where the supplier is a non-resident.
The main purpose of the amendments is to exclude from the scope of the law procurement conducted by legal entities referred to in subparagraph 3.2.8-1 using other funds, except for specifically designated sources of financing.
Prezident hüquqi şəxslərin elektron satınalma müqavilələrini təsdiq edib
Ильхам Алиев утвердил порядок заключения электронных закупочных договоров юрлицами
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