Ilham Aliyev approves electronic procurement rules for legal entities

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President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments adopted by the Milli Majlis on October 23, introducing a special regulatory framework for procurement conducted by certain legal entities in Azerbaijan using other financial resources.

According to Report, the head of state signed a law amending the Law on Public Procurement.

The document also provides for procurement contracts to be concluded electronically, except in cases where the supplier is a non-resident.

The main purpose of the amendments is to exclude from the scope of the law procurement conducted by legal entities referred to in subparagraph 3.2.8-1 using other funds, except for specifically designated sources of financing.