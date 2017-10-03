House purchase in Turkey by Azerbaijanis slightly soars

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August, Azerbaijani citizens have purchased 439 apartments in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish Statistical Institute.

According to information, it is 2.6% or 11 more compared to the same period in 2016.

According to the number of apartments, Azerbaijanis are the 7th after citizens of Iraq (2 255 apartments), Saudi Arabia (1,963 apartments), Kuwait (1,075 apartments), Russia (813 apartments), Afghanistan (676 apartments) and Great Britain (477 apartments).

54 apartments out of 439 were bought in January, 55 in February, 50 in March, 65 in April, 63 in May, 46 in June, 61 in July, and 45 in August.