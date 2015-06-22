World Economic Forum to be held in the UAE in October

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ In October 25-27, the World Economic Forum as part of the Global Economic Summit will be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Report informs referring to the official website of the World Economic Forum, business organizations, civil society, international organizations and more than 80 experts representing the government agencies are expected to participate in the summit.

In total, more than 1,000 people will participate in interactive sessions.

The latest trends in the economy and risk determination, collective development paths for the global future, important industry and regional issues will be discussed.

In the framework of the World Economic Forum, the Global Economic Summit is held since September 2014.