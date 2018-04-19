Free Sales Certificate given in Azerbaijan for the first time

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Free Sales Certificate were presented via Azexport portal in the Center for Economic Reform Analysis and Communication (CERAC).

Report informs, head of the portal, Zaur Gardashov said that the Free Sales Certificate is a relatively new regulatory control mechanism in international trade.

"The certificate is compulsory in many countries, and it is applied to foods, cosmetics, textiles, medical devices, hygienic means and so on, which are in contact with the human body” he said.

It has been determined within the framework of Azexport portal that, it is necessary to have a Free Sales Certificate for exporting Azerbaijani products to many countries. The portal has conducted a number of research and recommendations in this direction.