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    Founding meeting of Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council set for November

    Business
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 11:24
    Founding meeting of Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council set for November

    The founding meeting of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council will be held in November, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku.

    Report quotes Bashirli as saying Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Berlin in July was marked by high-level meetings and substantive discussions.

    "During the visit, a Joint Declaration on the strategic agenda of bilateral partnership was signed, and an agreement was reached to establish the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council. Together with our German partners, we are currently working to translate this political momentum into bankable projects and secure the necessary financing for their successful implementation," he said.

    Bashirli added that Azerbaijan plans to travel to Germany in early November to advance these efforts, continue discussions on specific initiatives currently under consideration and hold the founding meeting of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council.

    Samad Bashirli Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Azərbaycan-Almaniya Biznes Şurasının təsis görüşü noyabrda keçiriləcək
    Учредительное заседание Азербайджано-германского бизнес-совета состоится в ноябре
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