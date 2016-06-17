Foreign investments in Azerbaijan up by 32%

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of investments in fixed assets by foreign institutions and organizations amounted to 3 455.1 million AZN in January-May 2015. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is more by 31.6% han the corresponding period last year.

According to the report, this year total volume of foreign investments made 544.1 million AZN in May, 935.1 million AZN in April, 734.8 million AZN in March, 611.7 million AZN in February and 629.4 million AZN in January. Thus, investments in May dropped on a monthly basis by 41.8%.

The proportion of UK investors, Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, Russia, Iran, the USA and Japan is 3 129,4 mln. AZN or 90.6% of total investment in fixed assets from foreign companies and organizations.