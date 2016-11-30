Export possibilities of Azerbaijani goods to UAE discussed

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Azerbaijani export mission to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates has visited chains of large markets Carrefour, Spinneys, Union Coop.

Report informs, on the first day of the visit, representatives of Azerbaijani companies have held bilateral meetings with the organization of the AzPromo and Dubay Exports.

Representatives of about 20 UAE companies attended the meetings, discussed expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and UAE companies, export opportunities to the UAE. Azerbaijan companies provided information about their quality and competitive products.

Javid Karimov, Head of the Mr. BEE brand, included in the delegation of the Azerbaijani companies and engaged in sale of pure honey with the support of the Baku Business Factory, told Report that meetings with distributors, wholesalers, importers and supermarket chains during the visit were planned in advance: "We held meetings with majority of them. The visit can be considered successful in this regard. I appreciate organization of the visit and companies, with which we met. Of course, it is early to comment on the results of discussions after the first meeting. We passed the first stage, got acquainted with local companies, provided information about ourselves and touched upon main factors."

He noted that during the meetings, firstly, quality of Azerbaijani products stressed: "We have learned to which factors mainly paid attention by customers, wholesalers, consumers to as we studied local market as a part of the visit. The customers, which have relations with Azerbaijan, are already aware of organicity and quality of our product. I was giving detailed information to the customers, which are unaware of our product."

Regarding the UAE companies interest in Mr. BEE products, J.Karimov said that as a brand, the company has chosen several Gulf markets as a priority: "Dubai is considered a transport hub. Head offices of a large number of companies locate in this city and carry out distribution from here. It is very important for us to establish relations in this city. As a brand, we hold talks with a company for distributorship in Japan. They liked our products very much as a brand. Now, we should carry out rules of procedure according to each market and provide certification process.

We also have met with relevant government agencies. Issuing of halal certificate to other products alongside with chicken meat and beef is an issue of interest. Mainly, export company bears responsibility, therefore, the state is not required to undertake each work. The state can provide support in the initial stage, then the company is responsible."

A visit of the second export mission to Dubai organized by the Ministry of Economy in order to promote "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, will continue until November 30.

Notably, the mission includes representatives of 20 companies operating in the area of production of fruit juices, mineral water, fruit and vegetable products, meat and meat products, honey, milk and milk products in Azerbaijan.