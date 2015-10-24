 Top
    Export from Azerbaijan to CIS countries decreased by 45%

    Trade turnover decreased by 14% to 1 bln 797 mln USD

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries decreased by 13.67% and constituted 1bln 796.8 mln USD during January-September.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, during this period export decreased by 44.8% to 344 mln USD while imports decreased by 0.39% to 1 bln 452.8 mln USD. As a result, 3.92% of the country's total exports, while 22.08% of imports accounted for CIS countries.

    Export to Russia, which has a major share in trade turnover with CIS countries decreased by 42.54% to 270.2 mln USD, while imports increased by 19.3% to 1 bln 71.1 mln USD.

    Note that, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover in first nine months of 2015 decreased by 35.72% to 15 bln 348.5 mln USD compared to corresponding period of last year and amounted to 15 bln 348.5 mln USD. Of these 6 bln 578.5 mln USD - imports 8 bln 769.9 mln USD were export operations.

