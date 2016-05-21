Deputy head of State Agency of trade in Poland: We find Azerbaijan as a place to invest

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan should be our most important place in this part of the world.

Report informs, Deputy Head of the State Agency for Agricultural Trade of Poland Yaroslav Ovolsky said that.

According to him both countries cooperate in agriculture and other fields of business: "I believe that the perspective for Polish firms is to treat Azerbaijan as a transport hub to expand cooperation in neighborhood countries. It means that we find Azerbaijan as a place to invest".

Y. Ovolsky also noted that that they had a meeting on this issue in Azerbaijan; "I heard, what I was expecting to hear. I confirm that we are interested in cooperation in the rebuilding of Silk Road and we find Azerbaijan as a place to make joint venture companies in the perspective to pave a road to other markets like Central Asia and Iran.

We invited minister of economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev to Poland and we hope this meeting will take place within few months"

Talking about what products Poland and Azerbaijan could export to each other Y. Ovolsky said that it depends on the price that Azerbaijani and Polish entrepreneurs offer. We are present in the Middle East and North Africa. We produce meat, poultry, even halal meat. We also have excellent wheat. We know that Azerbaijan produces the same, but we need a hub to make common production and sell the production abroad.