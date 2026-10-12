Czech Republic views Azerbaijan as strategic hub for regional expansion

The Czech Republic views Azerbaijan not merely as a market for its products, but as a strategic platform for further expansion into the region, Radek Špicar, Vice President of the Confederation of Industry and Transport of the Czech Republic, said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum, according to a Report correspondent.

"We would like to use Azerbaijan not only as a final destination for our goods and services, but we aim to use it as a hub for further expanding our presence in the region. I am convinced that you have secured such a strong position that you are capable of fulfilling this strategic role, and we would like to take advantage of this," Špicar emphasized.

He noted that this process can be mutually beneficial. The Czech side, in turn, proposes that Baku establish a similar platform in the Czech Republic for subsequent entry into the European Union market.

"And in the opposite direction: we could provide this within the European Union, especially when it comes to key sectors-heavy machinery, the transport industry, the IT sector, the automotive industry, the chemical industry, and other areas. Thus, my proposal is that you form your own hub in the Czech Republic for further advancement into the European Union," he explained.

The representative of the Czech business community also highlighted the high level of bilateral ties and emphasized the significance of the current business mission.

"This is the eighth trade mission to Azerbaijan since 1993. And it is definitely not the last," Špicar concluded.