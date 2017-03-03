Cigarette prices drop in Azerbaijan - LIST

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Cigarette prices go down in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, retail prices of cigarettes in markets and shops decreased by 8-12%.

According to sellers, plastic cards has been applied for wholesale of cigarettes in conformity with appropriate law. That’s why prices in some markets and shops were artificially raised. Sellers say that today wholesale companies started to sell cigarettes without plastic cards and the artificial rise in prices has been eliminated.

Report presents retail prices for cigarette as below:

– LD (slim box) – 2.30 AZN (previous retail price – 2.60 AZN)

– LD (slim box) – 2.10 AZN (2.30 AZN)

– LD (compact) – 2.10 AZN (2.30 AZN)

– LD (compact) – 2.10AZN (2.30 AZN)

– Winchester (compact) – 1.80 AZN

– Winchester (regular box) – 1.50 AZN

– Winston – 2.50 AZN (2.80 AZN)

– West (regular box) – 1.70 AZN

– West (compact) – 2 AZN

– Sobranie – 3 AZN (3.30 AZN)

– Kent (regular) 2.80 AZN (3 AZN)

– Kent (slim ) – 2.80 AZN (3 AZN)

– More – 1.40 AZN

– Yava – 1.40 AZN

– Viceroy (compact) – 1.80 AZN (2.10 AZN)

– Viceroy (slim box) – 2.10 AZN (2.30 AZN)

– Rothmans (compact) – 2 AZN (2.30 AZN)

– Rothmans (slim box) – 2.30 AZN (2.60 AZN)

– Classic (compact) – 1.80 AZN

– Classic (long) – 1.80 AZN

– Classic (regular box) – 1.40 (1.60 AZN)

– Prima – 1.40 AZN

– P&S – 2.10 AZN (2.30 AZN).