    Cigarette price falls again in Azerbaijan

    Prices of several tobacco products fell since beginning of the month

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ British 'Imperial Tobacco' company, which operates in Azerbaijan, has reduced prices of tobacco products presented to the market.

    Report was told in the company, products are on sale under new prices since beginning of the month.

    'It happened against the background of strengthening of the Azerbaijani manat to foreign currencies', the company added.

    Notably, new retail prices of 'Imperial Tobacco' cigarette brands are as followings:

    'Prima Deluxe' – 1, 40 AZN

    'ClassicKingSize' – 1,60 AZN

    'Imperial Classic Slims' and 'Imperial Classic Compact' – 1, 80 AZN

    'WestCompact' – 2 AZN

    'P&S' – 2 AZN

    'Davidoff' – 3 AZN.

