Caspian European Club to host a Summer Weekend at Shahdag

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) will for the first time host a Summer Weekend at Shahdag Mountain Resort on August 26-28.

Report informs, only executives and representatives of the member companies of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and members of their families can join the Summer Weekend program, First Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) Telman Aliyev said.

“The member companies of the Caspian European Club will enjoy exclusive discounts when booking rooms at Shahdag hotel as well as a very interesting program, which will enable you to learn about all the opportunities the Shahdag Mountain Resort offers in summer”, he noted.

“Hopefully, the Summer Weekend will turn into an annual summer forum of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) to enable CEOs to discuss future projects and establish business contacts in informal surroundings”, Telman Aliyev said.

The Summer Weekend will feature the Caspian Energy Grand Prix among radio-controlled aircrafts and radio-controlled cars. For participation in the competition, please apply to the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club).

Registration for Summer Weekend is available on the website below:

http://www.caspianenergy.org/index.php/en/registration/item/57-the-summer-weekend-2016